Go First cancels flights until May 9 citing ‘operational reasons’

Indian airline Go First has announced that it has cancelled all flights until May 9, 2023, citing operational reasons.
“We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 9th May 2023 have been cancelled," read the official statement.
The statement further noted that a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.
This comes at a time when some passengers who had already booked their tickets complain that the airline is not giving them full refunds as promised.
Go First Airlines, which filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, announced that its flight operations will remain cancelled from May 3 to May 5 adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers.
However, some reports suggest that flight operations may remain suspended till May 15.
The list of Go First's financial creditors includes Central Bank of India Ltd, Bank of Baroda Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and Deutsche Bank.
Two people familiar with the development told the news agency Reuters, the lenders were not aware of the airline's plans to file for voluntary insolvency and will meet soon to take stock of the situation.
