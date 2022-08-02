Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision2 min read . 01:29 PM IST
- The Indigo aircraft VT-ITJ was parked at Terminal T-2 IGI airport.
A Go Ground Maruti vehicle went under an IndiGo A320neo aircraft at the Delhi airport narrowly avoiding collision with the plane's nose wheel.
The Indigo aircraft VT-ITJ was parked at Terminal T-2 IGI airport in Delhi. As per news agency ANI, it was Delhi- Patna Indigo flight 6E-2022.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate this incident, officials stated told PTI.
There was no damage to the plane, aviation industry sources said.
Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted 353 spot checks and surveillance in 77 days, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
The information was given by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation General Dr VK Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question on the number of incidents of accidents involving aircraft that have taken place during the last three years and the action taken by the government to reduce the number of such incidents.
Singh replied that a total of eight accidents have been reported involving scheduled airline operators from the year 2019 to July 22, 2022.
In 2019, only one incident happened that involved SpiceJet, in 2020 two incidents happened involving Air India Express and IndiGo. In 2021, four incidents took place involving one each of Air India Express and Vistara and two of Indigo. In 2022 to date only one incident involving SpiceJet took place.
He added that the actions were taken by the government to reduce such incidents of accidents inter alia includes accident/incident data is regularly analyzed and based on the analysis, guidance in the form of advisory Circulars is issued to bring important observations/findings to the notice of the operators to avoid the recurrence of the accidents/incidents.
There is a systematic safety oversight process in place for monitoring the compliance of Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements.
The safety oversight process includes surveillance, Spot checks and regulatory audits. In addition, special audits are also carried out as per the risk perceived, he added.
There has been NIL accident in the last three years caused due to low flying by trainee pilots.
(More details awaited)
