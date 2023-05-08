Go First crisis: NCLT to hear two insolvency petitions against cash-strapped airline today2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 07:20 AM IST
One petition has been filed by a transport services provider who claims around ₹3 crore, while the other petition has been filed by a pilot who claims over ₹1 crore in unpaid dues.
As cash-strapped Go First is awaiting a ruling from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on its plea for voluntary insolvency resolution, the tribunal is set to hear two additional insolvency petitions filed against the airline on Monday.
