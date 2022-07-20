Go First Delhi-Guwahati flight's windshield cracks mid-air

Go First Delhi-Guwahati flight's windshield cracks mid-air2 min read . 04:11 PM IST
This is the third incident of technical malfunction on a Go First aircraft in two days
A Go First flight flying from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the windshield of the aircraft cracked mid-air.
“The windshield of a Go-Air flight between Delhi-Guwahati cracked mid-air. Due to bad weather, the aircraft did not return to Delhi and diverted safely to Jaipur," a DGCA official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
This is the third incident of technical malfunction on a Go First aircraft in two days.
On Tuesday, two A320neo of Go First were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. This came after the airline's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags.
Both aircraft reported faults in engine number 2. The Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi, DGCA officials said. The Srinagar-Delhi flight returned to Srinagar after engine number 2 showed fault mid-air.
The aviation regulator is investigating the incidents and both planes, with Pratt and Whitney engines, will fly only when cleared by it, the officials said.
Multiple technical malfunctions have been reported in aircraft flown by Indian carriers over the last month.
On 17 July, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precautionary measure after pilots observed a defect in one engine.
On 16 July, the Calicut-Dubai flight of the Air India Express was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was observed in the cabin mid-air.
A live bird was found in the cockpit of the Air India Express Bahrain-Kochi flight on 15 July.
SpiceJet is under the scanner right now. On 6 July, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since 19 June.
The DGCA is currently investigating all these incidents.
In view of this, aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.
The DGCA on Monday said it conducted spot checks and found that an insufficient number of engineering personnel were certifying planes of various carriers before take-off.
The aviation regulator has now issued guidelines for airlines on the deployment of qualified AME personnel and directed them to comply by 28 July.
The spot checks also found that AME teams of airlines are improperly identifying the "cause of a reported defect", the DGCA order noted.
With inputs from agencies.
