‘Go First didn't refund full amount,’ customers vent anger as flight remain suspended for second day2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Fares for other airlines shot up significantly after Go Air suspended flights. One customer said he had to spend another ₹15,000 to get another flight at the last minute
As Go First flights remain suspended for the second day, some passengers who had already booked their tickets complain that the airline is not giving them full refunds as promised.
