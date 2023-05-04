As Go First flights remain suspended for the second day, some passengers who had already booked their tickets complain that the airline is not giving them full refunds as promised.

Go First Airlines, which filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, announced that its flight operations will remain cancelled from May 3 to May 5 adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers. However, some reports suggest that flight operations may remain suspended till May 15.

GO First flight was cancelled

They did not return my full amount they send a mail refund of 4030 rupees

I need another flight for the same day i booked another airlines already and they still did not replying i called many times customer care they are only busy busy 30 _40 min. pic.twitter.com/PGEJDTgVf8 — Ar. Shah Belal Khan (@MohdBelalKhan6) May 2, 2023

One passenger tweeted, GO First flight was cancelled. They did not return my full amount they send a mail refund of ₹4030. I need another flight for the same day and already booked another airline and they still did not reply. I called customer care many times, but it went busy for 30 to 40 min.

#WATCH | #GoFirst cancelled all its flights for 3rd, 4th and 5th May amid bankruptcy. Visuals from Chandigarh airport.



A passenger, Praveen Kumar says, "I had to book another flight after getting the message. I spent ₹15,000 again..."



Another passenger, Shikha says, "We had… pic.twitter.com/ADfNTRizDW — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

Another passenger told news agency ANI that after his flight was cancelled he had to spend another ₹15,000 to get another flight at the last minute. “They are saying they will initiate refund shortly, but there is still no clarity whether they will refund in full."

How to get the refund?

On Tuesday, Go First announced that it will initiate a full refund. Customers who have booked directly with them will receive a full refund credited directly to their account, while those who booked through a travel agent will have the refund credited to the travel agent who will then need to provide the refund to the customer.

A notice regarding the same on the Go First website reads,"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled for 3rd, 4th and 5th May 2023 have been cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can.

We thank you for your patience. Kindly contact our Customer Care Centre on 1800 2100 999 or write to us at feedback@flygofirst.com to let us know how we can help you."