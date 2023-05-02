Go First files for insolvency: 6 pain points for airline amid flight cancellations4 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:02 PM IST
More than 180 Go First flights will be out of the skies on Wednesday and Thursday.
Ultra-low-cost carrier Go First Airlines sought voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on Tuesday, cancelling flights and bookings for the next three days. The no-frills airline currently has liabilities of nearly ₹9,000 crores and is plagued by a whole host of problems.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×