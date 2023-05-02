₹ 600 crore loan remains pending

Go First had been confident about receiving a major financial boost in the form of promoter equity and bank loan by the end of April. Reports indicate that this ₹600 crore loan is yet to come to fruition. The amount will reportedly inclue ₹300 crore provided by the Wadia Group as well as funding from a consortium of banks. The company was expected to use the money to address its ongoing supply chain woes.