Go First files for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings after suspending flights on May 3, 42 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 04:23 PM IST
Indian low-cost carrier Go First will temporarily halt operations on May 3 and May 4, due to a serious cash shortage, CEO Kaushik Khona of the company informed news agency PTI.
Indian low-cost carrier Go First has filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on Tuesday before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi.
