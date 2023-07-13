Go First flights have been cancelled until July 16. “We apologise for the inconvenience caused," said the airline while asking the customers to check its official policy on filing a claim for more information.

“For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us," it said.

“We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," the airline added.

“As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience."

“Kindly contact our Customer Care Centre on 1800 2100 999 or write to us at feedback@flygofirst.com to let us know how we can help you," Team Go First further said.

On July 12, the Delhi High Court permitted crisis-hit Go First airline to carry out the maintenance of aircraft leased to it while allowing the lessors to inspect the planes periodically.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, while dealing with appeals by the resolution professional (RP) appointed under the insolvency law to manage the airline, against an order by a single judge, also clarified that the DGCA shall be free to act on the plan submitted by the airline for resumption of its operations, PTI reported.

In an interim order passed on July 5, the single judge had allowed the lessors to inspect their aircraft at least twice a month and carry out the maintenance work.

The order by the single judge was passed on petitions by several lessors seeking de-registration of their planes by aviation regulator DGCA so they could take them back from the airline.

