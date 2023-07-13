Go First flights cancelled until July 16, airline to resume bookings shortly1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM IST
Go First flights have been cancelled until July 16. Customers are advised to check the airline's official policy on filing a claim for more information.
Go First flights have been cancelled until July 16. “We apologise for the inconvenience caused," said the airline while asking the customers to check its official policy on filing a claim for more information.
