Home / News / India /  Go First Grounded: Airline sues Pratt & Whitney, engine-maker says committed to prioritising delivery schedules
BREAKING NEWS

Go First Grounded: Airline sues Pratt & Whitney, engine-maker says committed to prioritising delivery schedules

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), which has come as a relief for many pandemic-hit sectors, Go First has so far availed 600 crore.
Livemint

  • Pratt & Whitney is complying with the March 2023 arbitration ruling related to Go First, the engine maker said

"Pratt & Whitney is committed to the success of our airline customers, and we continue to prioritize delivery schedules for all customers. Pratt & Whitney is complying with the March 2023 arbitration ruling related to Go First. As this is now a matter of litigation, we will not comment further," P&W's statement. on Go First airlines

