No-frills carrier Go First filing for insolvency proceedings and cancelling flights is bad for the airline industry as the move will reduce capacity and could push airfares in certain routes, travel agents' grouping TAAI said on Wednesday.

Shares in IndiGo, the nation’s largest airline that’s operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., jumped as much as 8.2% in Mumbai to their highest level in 18 months. Low-cost operator SpiceJet Ltd. rose almost 6%; it unveiled plans to revive 25 grounded plans with the help of a government credit program.

Go Airlines’ bankruptcy isn’t likely to put any major strain on lenders however, analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd. said.

“Based on filings, we understand that loans from banks were between around 20 billion rupees ($244 million) to 25 billion rupees, which is just around 2 basis points of sector loans," Jefferies analysts wrote in a May 2 note. The “majority of liabilities are as lease liabilities. We see low risk for lenders."

The Jeffries note said Indigo faces a similar P&W engine issue but has handled the crisis because of its larger fleet size and better negotiations with the vendor.

A second note - by Credit Suisse analysts - pointed out lessors may be more included to allocate some of the grounded Go First aircraft to rivals IndiGo. Go First Airlines on Tuesday announced that its flight operations will remain cancelled from May 3 to May 5, adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers.

Go First's bankruptcy may boost airfares in India and give other domestic airlines a chance to grab a larger chunk of the market share, analysts said.

"If the suspension is prolonged, other airlines that are adding capacity would look to avail the slots vacated by Go First and grab onto the market share," Jefferies analyst Prateek Kumar said in a client note.

Lessors may also be eager to allocate some Go First aircraft to IndiGo, given a similar fleet type, Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note, adding that such a development would benefit IndiGo in terms of market share and stronger yields in a capacity-strained environment.

