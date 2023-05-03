Amid Go First insolvency case, IndiGo, SpiceJet may benefit: Report2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Share prices of India's largest airline, IndiGo, were up 5.1% on Wednesday, after rising as much as 8.2% earlier
No-frills carrier Go First filing for insolvency proceedings and cancelling flights is bad for the airline industry as the move will reduce capacity and could push airfares in certain routes, travel agents' grouping TAAI said on Wednesday.
