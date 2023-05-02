Go First says lessors have started actions against the company to ground, repossess aircraft.
Go First has been incurring net losses in FY20, FY21, FY22, and H1FY23.
The airline's financial troubles may impact its business risk profile, resulting in a loss of market share.
The lenders to Go First include Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, and Deutsche Bank. The airline's financial difficulties may impact the lenders' ability to recover their loans.
Go First's total debt stood at ₹62.21 billion as on April 28, reported Reuters. The company said that it has not defaulted on paying its financial creditors till April 30, however considering the present situation, default to financial creditors ‘would be imminent’ reported Reuters.
Indian low-cost carrier Go First has filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on Tuesday before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi. The airline will temporarily halt operations on May 3 and May 4, due to a serious cash shortage, CEO Kaushik Khona of the company informed news agency PTI.
“Go First is facing financial crunch due to non-supply of engines by P&W, that has forced the grounding of 28 planes," he said.
The company, according to Khona, has also requested National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT's) voluntary insolvency resolution procedures.
Speaking to PTI, Khona claimed that the airline had grounded 28 aircraft—more than half of its fleet—due to Pratt & Whitney's (P&W) failure to supply engines. Consequently, there is a financial crisis.
He stated that although the choice to initiate voluntary insolvency resolution procedures was unfortunate, it was necessary to do so in order to safeguard the company's interests.
The airline has informed the government of the events and will also provide a thorough report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which oversees aviation safety.
There will be no flights on May 3 and 4. Flights will resume after the NCLT approves the application,
As per the airline's statement, Go First has grounded 50% of its A320neo fleet which is due to the serial failure of Pratt & Whitney’s engines. While the airline continued to incur 100% of its operational costs. this resulted in Go First losing a chunk of ₹10,800 crore in revenues and additional expenses.
The percentage of grounding aircraft because of faulty Pratt & Whitney engines has skyrocketed to 50% as of December 2022 from 31% as of December 2020 and from a single-digit 7% as of December 2019.
Go First claims that the American aerospace manufacturer has given several ongoing assurances over the years but failed to meet.
