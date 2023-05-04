Go First insolvency: NCLT reserves order on plea seeking interim moratorium2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:24 PM IST
The National Company Law Tribunal on Thursday reserved its order on crisis-hit airline Go First's plea seeking voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.
Days after it filed for insolvency, the National Company Law Tribunal has reserved its order on the carrier's plea seeking interim moratorium on financial obligations. The Wadia group-controlled airline had sought initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings earlier this year. Meanwhile the aircraft lessors have opposed the airline's request saying that insolvency proceedings cannot be initiated without hearing them.
