Days after it filed for insolvency, the National Company Law Tribunal has reserved its order on the carrier's plea seeking interim moratorium on financial obligations. The Wadia group-controlled airline had sought initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings earlier this year. Meanwhile the aircraft lessors have opposed the airline's request saying that insolvency proceedings cannot be initiated without hearing them.

The cash-strapped carrier has blamed US engine maker Pratt and Whitney for grounding half its fleet. Go First argued the need for a moratorium from the tribunal, arguing that there was a big scope for revival.

Go First has also pled for an Insolvency Resolution Professional be be appointed for the turnaround of the airline.

“There have been numerous, persistent, and continuing technical issues with the defective GTF Engines supplied by Pratt," the carrier said in a filing dated April 28. 

The company said that the US manufacturer had also failed to comply with an arbitration order that mandated it to supply spare engines and parts to the airline. Go First said that this in turn had led to “a significant risk that Go First will go out of business and be forced to declare bankruptcy".

Go First has cancelled flights till May 9 and paused bookings till the 15th. The DGCA has issued an order asking the carrier to process refunds to passengers. 

After receiving a show cause notice, Go First on Tuesday sent their response to the regulator. They intimated that an application under 'Section 10 of the IBC' relating to insolvency has been filed by them before the NCLT. The company had indicated that it would take further course of action as per the outcome of their application before NCLT. 

But as the holiday season begins, many travellers have been left fuming over the abrupt cancellations and rapidly increasing ticket prices for other airlines. 

(With inputs from agencies)

