Go First bankruptcy: Lenders to meet today to discuss future course of action

The lenders of cash-strapped Go First will meet on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action. During the meeting, they will assess the extent of provisioning required, sources close to the development told Reuters.
Go First, which filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, owes financial creditors a total of ₹65.21 billion, the airline stated in its bankruptcy filing.
It stated that “As of April 30, Go First Air had not defaulted on any of these dues. However, considering the present financial situation of the corporate applicant, defaults to financial creditors would be imminent."
Apart from bank loans, Go First has also borrowed ₹12.92 billion under the government's emergency credit scheme introduced during the Covid crisis.
In total, the airline's total liabilities to all creditors stand at ₹114.63 billion, including dues to banks, financial institutions, vendors and aircraft lessors.
"Currently, the assets of the company are not sufficient to meet its liabilities," the airline said in the filing.
The company has defaulted on payments to operational creditors, including 12.02 billion rupees to vendors and 26.60 billion rupees to aircraft lessors.
It has received notices from lessors for termination of aircraft lease agreements and some have started actions against the company to ground or repossess aircraft, the filing said.
(This is a developing story)
