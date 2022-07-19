Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Go First's Mumbai-Leh, Srinagar-Delhi flights experience engine snags, both planes grounded

Go First's Mumbai-Leh, Srinagar-Delhi flights experience engine snags, both planes grounded

Go First has experienced two technical snags on its Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights.
1 min read . 02:26 PM ISTLivemint

Both GoAir aircrafts have been grounded, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai-based Go First, founded as GoAir, an Indian low-cost airline, on Tuesday experienced two technical snags on its Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights. 

Mumbai-based Go First, founded as GoAir, an Indian low-cost airline, on Tuesday experienced two technical snags on its Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights. 

Both GoAir aircrafts have been grounded, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials.

Both GoAir aircrafts have been grounded, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials.

The DGCA is investigating the incidents and both the planes will fly only when cleared by the regulator. “We are investigating and in the meanwhile, both these aircraft are being grounded and shall fly only when cleared by DGCA," the aviation watchdog said. 

The DGCA is investigating the incidents and both the planes will fly only when cleared by the regulator. “We are investigating and in the meanwhile, both these aircraft are being grounded and shall fly only when cleared by DGCA," the aviation watchdog said. 

GoAir's A320 aircraft (VT-WGA flight G8-386) from Mumbai to Leh has been diverted to New Delhi due to an engine interface unit (Engine No 2 EIU) fault.

GoAir's A320 aircraft (VT-WGA flight G8-386) from Mumbai to Leh has been diverted to New Delhi due to an engine interface unit (Engine No 2 EIU) fault.

Another Go Air flight (A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202) from Srinagar to Delhi is involved in an air turnback to Srinagar due to its engine 2 EGT overlimit, the DGCA said.

Another Go Air flight (A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202) from Srinagar to Delhi is involved in an air turnback to Srinagar due to its engine 2 EGT overlimit, the DGCA said.

There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last one month. Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and the DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.

There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last one month. Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and the DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.