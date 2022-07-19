Go First's Mumbai-Leh, Srinagar-Delhi flights experience engine snags, both planes grounded1 min read . 02:26 PM IST
Both GoAir aircrafts have been grounded, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials
Mumbai-based Go First, founded as GoAir, an Indian low-cost airline, on Tuesday experienced two technical snags on its Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights.
Both GoAir aircrafts have been grounded, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials.
The DGCA is investigating the incidents and both the planes will fly only when cleared by the regulator. “We are investigating and in the meanwhile, both these aircraft are being grounded and shall fly only when cleared by DGCA," the aviation watchdog said.
GoAir's A320 aircraft (VT-WGA flight G8-386) from Mumbai to Leh has been diverted to New Delhi due to an engine interface unit (Engine No 2 EIU) fault.
Another Go Air flight (A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202) from Srinagar to Delhi is involved in an air turnback to Srinagar due to its engine 2 EGT overlimit, the DGCA said.
There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last one month. Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and the DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.
