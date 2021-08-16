Go First sale: To celebrate the 75th year of independence, Go First, formerly GoAir, has announced a special sale in which the airline is offering flight tickets from ₹751* (all-inclusive)

The offer, which opened on 15 August will be valid for booking till 17 August. The offer can be availed for air travel between September 19 and March 31 next year.

“SALE-brate Freedom on the Go! #GoFirstIndependenceSale starting at just ₹751*! Flag of India. So what are you waiting for? Get Go-ing! Book now," Go First tweeted.

“This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and is not applicable on group bookings," Go First said on its website. Standard terms and conditions of cancellation will be applicable, the airline added.

Go First said that this promotion is applicable only on direct domestic flights.

Without revealing the number of seats, Go First said that it's on the basis of first cum first-served availability.

“Seats are subject to availability at the time of bookings and on first cum first served availability basis," the carrier said.

Flight schedule and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and changes

