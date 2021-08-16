Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Go First offers flight tickets from 751 in new sale

Go First offers flight tickets from 751 in new sale

Premium
Go First said that this promotion is applicable only on direct domestic flights.
1 min read . 12:05 PM IST Livemint

Go First 751 flight ticket offer, which opened on 15 August will be valid for booking till 17 August

Go First sale: To celebrate the 75th year of independence, Go First, formerly GoAir, has announced a special sale in which the airline is offering flight tickets from 751* (all-inclusive)

Go First sale: To celebrate the 75th year of independence, Go First, formerly GoAir, has announced a special sale in which the airline is offering flight tickets from 751* (all-inclusive)

The offer, which opened on 15 August will be valid for booking till 17 August. The offer can be availed for air travel between September 19 and March 31 next year.

The offer, which opened on 15 August will be valid for booking till 17 August. The offer can be availed for air travel between September 19 and March 31 next year.

“SALE-brate Freedom on the Go! #GoFirstIndependenceSale starting at just 751*! Flag of India. So what are you waiting for? Get Go-ing! Book now," Go First tweeted.

“SALE-brate Freedom on the Go! #GoFirstIndependenceSale starting at just 751*! Flag of India. So what are you waiting for? Get Go-ing! Book now," Go First tweeted.

 

 

“This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and is not applicable on group bookings," Go First said on its website. Standard terms and conditions of cancellation will be applicable, the airline added.

“This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and is not applicable on group bookings," Go First said on its website. Standard terms and conditions of cancellation will be applicable, the airline added.

Go First said that this promotion is applicable only on direct domestic flights.

Go First said that this promotion is applicable only on direct domestic flights.

Without revealing the number of seats, Go First said that it's on the basis of first cum first-served availability.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Without revealing the number of seats, Go First said that it's on the basis of first cum first-served availability.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

“Seats are subject to availability at the time of bookings and on first cum first served availability basis," the carrier said.

“Seats are subject to availability at the time of bookings and on first cum first served availability basis," the carrier said.

Flight schedule and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and changes

Flight schedule and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and changes

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!