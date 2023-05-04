Go First pilots, cabin crew may make a beeline at Air India's recruitment drive. How to apply2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:41 PM IST
Recently, Air India advertised that the airline will hire more than 1,000 pilots for its fleet
Air India may hire cabin and cockpit crew from Go First, which has reportedly gone bankrupt, as part of its expansion plans after recently placing a large order of 500 aircraft, sources close to the development revealed.
