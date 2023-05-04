Air India may hire cabin and cockpit crew from Go First , which has reportedly gone bankrupt, as part of its expansion plans after recently placing a large order of 500 aircraft, sources close to the development revealed.

Recently, Air India advertised that the airline will hire more than 1,000 pilots for its fleet with the tagline "Let's fly to new heights, together."

"Fly into the future with Air India, With Air India, you get a chance to be part of the most exciting aviation story in the world. With 500 aircraft joining our fleet, you can become part of history in the making as you script your own success story. We are offering multiple opportunities and accelerated growth across our A320, B777, B787 and B737 fleet for Captains and First Officers, as well as Trainers," the Air India advertisement read.

Last month, Air India had to reduce its flights, especially for Middle East regions due to a shortage of crew members.

Meanwhile, a member of Twitter's pilots' group posted about ‘spot interviews for pilots’ which are being conducted by Air India. She hashtagged it as Go First loss can be Air India's gain

Air India having on spot interviews for experienced A320 Commanders & First Officers:

-Bengaluru- May 4th

-Mumbai- May 5th

-DelhiNCR-May 4th@GoFirstairways misery can be @airindiain gain! Pilots won’t complain for sure. 🤞🤞 — manisha singhal (@manishasinghal) May 3, 2023

Air India currently has a total of around 120 aircraft and 1,800 pilots for wide-body and narrow-body. Similarly, Air India has a cabin crew strength of around 4,000. Air India is also looking for Narrow Body Pilots and for expansion plans, 1,000 pilots are required on an immediate basis.

Meanwhile Go First, which filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday and suspended operations till Friday, currently has around 50 aircraft in its fleet, with 50% grounded due to engine outages. However, GoFirst has about 800 cockpit crew and about 2,000 cabin crew.

Aviation industry sources told ANI that, "It would be a win-win situation for both Air India to hire experienced crew members at that time."