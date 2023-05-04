"Fly into the future with Air India, With Air India, you get a chance to be part of the most exciting aviation story in the world. With 500 aircraft joining our fleet, you can become part of history in the making as you script your own success story. We are offering multiple opportunities and accelerated growth across our A320, B777, B787 and B737 fleet for Captains and First Officers, as well as Trainers," the Air India advertisement read.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}