‘Go First’s misery can be Air India's gain': Air India may open doors for Go First's crew1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Go First has about 800 cockpit crew and about 2,000 cabin crew. The bankruptcy proceedings has put the careers of Go First crew members at risk.
After low-cost airline Go First filed for bankruptcy proceedings, Tata Sons- owned Air India may hire Go First cabin and cockpit crew as part of its mega expansion plans. Air India had placed a historic order for about 500 aircraft recently and is looking for crew members to handle operations.
