After low-cost airline Go First filed for bankruptcy proceedings, Tata Sons- owned Air India may hire Go First cabin and cockpit crew as part of its mega expansion plans. Air India had placed a historic order for about 500 aircraft recently and is looking for crew members to handle operations.

Recently, Air India had advertised that the airline will hire more than 1,000 pilots for its fleet. ‘’We are offering multiple opportunities and accelerated growth across our A320, B777, B787 and B737 fleet for Captains and First Officers, as well as Trainers," the Air India advertisement read. Last month, Air India had to reduce its flights, especially for Middle East regions due to a shortage of crew members.

A Twitter user shared earlier in the day that Air India is conducting on spot interviews for experienced A320 Commanders and First Officers.

Air India having on spot interviews for experienced A320 Commanders & First Officers:

-Bengaluru- May 4th

-Mumbai- May 5th

-DelhiNCR-May 4th@GoFirstairways misery can be @airindiain gain! Pilots won’t complain for sure. 🤞🤞 — manisha singhal (@manishasinghal) May 3, 2023

Go First currently has around 50 aircraft in its fleet, with 50 per cent grounded due to engine outages. However, it has about 800 cockpit crew and about 2,000 cabin crew. The bankruptcy proceedings has put the careers of Go First crew members at risk.

Air India currently has a total of around 120 aircraft and 1,800 pilots for wide-body and narrow-body. Similarly, Air India has a cabin crew strength of around 4,000. Air India is also looking for Narrow Body Pilots and for expansion plans, 1,000 pilots are required on an immediate basis. Air India looks out for 600 additional cabin crew every quarter, according to news agency ANI.