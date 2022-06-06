Go First starts direct flights to Kuwait and Muscat from Kochi

Low-cost carrier GO First (formerly known as GoAir) Monday announced to and fro direct flights from Kochi to Kuwait and Kochi to Muscat to strengthen international connectivity between India and the Middle East starting 1st June 2022
Low-cost carrier GO First (formerly known as GoAir) Monday announced to and fro direct flights from Kochi to Kuwait and Kochi to Muscat to strengthen international connectivity between India and the Middle East starting 1st June 2022.
The inaugural flight departed from Cochin International Airport at 20:15 hours (local time) and arrived at Kuwait International Airport at 23:05 hours (local time), the GO First said in a statement.
The airline said the new flights to Kuwait and Musact from Kochi will offer connectivity and convenient travel options to blue collar workers and migrant working class flying abroad for employment.
Speaking on the development, GO First CEO Kaushik Khona said: “As we eventually come out of the pandemic, we are pleased to strengthen our international presence and commence operations between Kochi to Kuwait and Kochi to Muscat. We believe that the situation is improving, and we are hopeful that this will further ease travel between India and Middle East."
Daily flight schedule from Kochi effective 1st June 2022
Click on the image to enlarge
Go First said the airline is endeavored to provide a seamless flying and airport experience to its passengers, under its “You come first" philosophy.
Founded as GoAir, GO FIRST, which was recently rebranded from GO AIR, is the aviation foray of 285-year-old Wadia Group that comprises leading brands including 150-year-old Bombay Burmah, 140-year-old Bombay Dyeing, 102-year-old Britannia Ltd., 67-year-old National Peroxide Limited, a nine-year-old Bombay Realty.
