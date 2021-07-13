Private carrier Go First, formerly known as GoAir, on Tuesday announced that it will be resuming flights to Maldives from July 15, 2021 amid Covid-19 pandemic. Go First offers direct flights to Malé from Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.

The services will resume with two flights per week this month and the frequency would be increased from August onwards, the carrier said in a statement.

"Go First will resume services to Maldives with two flights a week (Thursdays and Sundays) from July 15, from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru airports," it stated.

"There will be four flights a week from August 1 and daily flights will be available from September 1 onwards," it added.

"Flights beyond October 1 are already selling as daily operations. Additionally, aimed at offering exceptional convenience to the passengers the flight schedule has been designed to provide seaplane connectivity at Male," it added further.

Along with that, Go First is also offering an array of additional products and services, including 'GoHoliday' tour packages, pre-flight COVID-19 test, "smart assist", international SIM, lounge and car rental, the carrier said.

"Travellers looking for complete ease of travel can enjoy attractive packages from GoHoliday. Offers starting as low as ₹32,500, along with 20 percent discount on land package, can be availed using a promo code," it said.

This GoHoliday offer is inclusive of airfares, airport transfers, accommodation for 3 nights/4 days (3 star category), meals – breakfast and dinner and travel insurance, Go First said.

The resumption of flights comes after Maldives recently announced that it will resume visa-on-arrival for South Asian countries including India starting from July 15.

"#Maldives will restart issuing of on-arrival tourist visas starting 15th July to tourists travelling from South Asia. Tourists need a negative #PCR result to enter the Maldives. Further details will follow accordingly," the Ministry of Tourism, Maldives tweeted on Tuesday.

The ban was imposed on travellers from across South Asia in May in a bid to contain surging Covid-19 infections.

In addition to India, the countries included under this ban were Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

However, after reviewing the current situation and the drop in the number of cases, the ministry took this decision to allow tourists.





