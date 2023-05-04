Go First's NCLT hearing: Cash-strapped Airline seeks interim moratorium1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:29 PM IST
Go First filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday citing that it had to ground about half its fleet due to ‘faulty’ Pratt & Whitney engines
Cash-strapped budget airline Go First has sought an interim moratorium as the Delhi chapter of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) began hearing its voluntary insolvency plea on Thursday. However, NCLT informed the Wadia group-owned airline that there is no scope for an interim moratorium.
