India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccine coverage today reached 99 crores, Union Health Minister said. India's COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on January 16, 2021. The country is all set to cross 100 crores cumulative doses this week.

“We are at 99 crores. Go for it India, continue to rapidly march towards our milestone of 100 crore #COVID19 vaccinations," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

We are at 99 crores 💉



— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 19, 2021

The cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 98.67 crores. Meanwhile, India reported 13,058 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 231 days, as per the ministry.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 1,83,118, which is also the lowest in 227 days. The active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases and it is lowest since March 2020 which is currently at 0.54 per cent.

As per information shared by the ministry, over 102 crore COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to states and union territories so far.

Recently, in order to dispel myths and shed vaccine hesitancy, Covid-anthem penned by singer Kailash Kher was launched.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive that commenced on June 21, 2021, the Central government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and union territories.

