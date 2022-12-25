Go Global! IIT Kharagpur to set up institute in Malaysia

Go Global! IIT Kharagpur to set up institute in Malaysia1 min read . 09:27 AM IST
IIT Kharagpur Director VK Tewary added that the engineering institute has also set up the 260-bed Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences.
IIT Kharagpur Director VK Tewary added that the engineering institute has also set up the 260-bed Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences.
With an aim to go global, IIT Kharagpur wants to set up an engineering institute in Malaysia, said the premier engineering college's Director VK Tewary on Saturday. He was speaking at the 68th convocation of IIT Kharagpur, according to the news agency PTI.
With an aim to go global, IIT Kharagpur wants to set up an engineering institute in Malaysia, said the premier engineering college's Director VK Tewary on Saturday. He was speaking at the 68th convocation of IIT Kharagpur, according to the news agency PTI.
Tewary stated that the institute is aiming to be among the top 10 institutes in the world. However, he did not give any timelines for the establishment of the new college in Malaysia.
Tewary stated that the institute is aiming to be among the top 10 institutes in the world. However, he did not give any timelines for the establishment of the new college in Malaysia.
“IIT Kharagpur aims to become the worldwide benchmark in education excellence by establishing IIT Malaysia, which will be a major step for the institute to set its global footprint in the international domain," he said.
“IIT Kharagpur aims to become the worldwide benchmark in education excellence by establishing IIT Malaysia, which will be a major step for the institute to set its global footprint in the international domain," he said.
He also informed that the institute had compiled a compendium of 75 innovations, wrought by its staff and researchers. He further listed the project innovation success stories of IIT Kharagpur in the past two years.
He also informed that the institute had compiled a compendium of 75 innovations, wrought by its staff and researchers. He further listed the project innovation success stories of IIT Kharagpur in the past two years.
"While the Covirap diagnostic kit for coronavirus was sold at ₹6.7 crore, many other successful new devices were sold at prices of more than ₹one crore. We are supporting 25 identified innovations," the IIT Director said, as quoted by PTI.
"While the Covirap diagnostic kit for coronavirus was sold at ₹6.7 crore, many other successful new devices were sold at prices of more than ₹one crore. We are supporting 25 identified innovations," the IIT Director said, as quoted by PTI.
Tewary added that the engineering institute has also set up the 260-bed Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences.
Tewary added that the engineering institute has also set up the 260-bed Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences.
"From Vinod Gupta to Sunder Pichai, many ex-IIT KGPians, numbering thousands, brought laurels to the institute," he said.
"From Vinod Gupta to Sunder Pichai, many ex-IIT KGPians, numbering thousands, brought laurels to the institute," he said.
The Chief Guest of the Convocation, Peter Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Herons Bonsai Ltd, an IIT alumnus having passed in 1962, said that he feels proud to have been molded by IIT Kharagpur, an 'institute of eminence'.
The Chief Guest of the Convocation, Peter Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Herons Bonsai Ltd, an IIT alumnus having passed in 1962, said that he feels proud to have been molded by IIT Kharagpur, an 'institute of eminence'.
(With PTI inputs)
(With PTI inputs)