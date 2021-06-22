Go Goa!: How CM Pramod Sawant plans to re-open state for tourists

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Planning to take a break and go to Goa, you will have to wait till the end of July as most tourism activities are closed in the state. CM Pramod Sawant said that he can only think of reopening the state for tourists after the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to everyone, news agency ANI reported.

He further added that' third-wave is being spoken about, we can decide accordingly. At present, we can't predict.

Talking about the possibility of a third wave that might hit the country in September-October, the CM said the state has made all preparations for it. " We've appointed an experts committee of doctors. Based on their suggestions, we've started everything regarding infrastructure, equipment & manpower training. Task Force, under my chairmanship, is giving approval for everything," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Goa went up by 207 on Sunday to reach 1,64,436, an official said. The toll rose by six to touch 2,990, while the discharge of 406 people from hospitals took the recovery count to 1,58,178, he said. The state's active caseload stands at 3,268, the official added.

