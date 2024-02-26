Hiroshi F Suzuki—Japanese ambassador to India—Monday encouraged Indian people, especially youth, to think about studying and working in Japan. The Japanese envoy emphasized the ease of obtaining visas and the abundance of skill training and job opportunities awaiting for them in the island nation.

In an interview with Hindi-speaking YouTuber Mayo San, the Japanese ambassador to India said, "I have one message for Indian people, particularly, to young people of India. Please go to Japan to study and work. If you are a student, it’s so easy to get a visa." Also Read | Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigns as Paytm Bank Chairman “If you are a student, all you have to do is present your student ID. I am encouraging young Indian people to go to Japan to get skill training and job opportunities," Suzuki said. The island nation had announced visa relaxation for Indian students in November 2016 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan. The move aimed to advance people-to-people exchanges with India, including an increase in young visitors. Under the programme, students, graduate students, and alumni of universities in India were allowed to submit a certificate of student status or graduation as alternative documents confirming financial capability for a single-entry visa for short-term tourism purposes. Also Read | Pankaj Udhas death: Ghazal maestro leaves behind rich musical legacy | About him Suzuki, a career diplomat, is often seen in viral videos, dancing to the tunes of popular Bollywood tracks, and enjoying Indian cuisine. When asked about his favourite Indian food in the interview, the Japanese envoy said, “I am impressed with so many delicious foods across India. But what impressed me most was Misal Pav in Pune. I had a competition with my wife who can eat more spicy food. My wife completely beat me. The video clip was retweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Speaking about his favourite places in India, the Japanese ambassador said that he loves visiting Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan and the “moonlight plucking" of tea leaves in Darjeeling. “There are so many places that I have not visited," Suzuki added.

On quizzed about a big difference between both the two countries, Suzuki said, “For me, (it’s) language because in Japan we have dialects but we have the same writing. In India, there are so many different writings. It's amazing! it's like having 28 different countries almost. Each state is like a country here."

Speaking on the similarity between the two countries, the Japanese diplomate described Indian hospitality as “exceptional," akin to its own culture of “Omotenashi."

