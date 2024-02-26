‘Go to Japan for study, work’: Japanese envoy Hiroshi F Suzuki cites easy visa for Indians | Watch
Hiroshi F Suzuki—Japanese ambassador to India—Monday encouraged Indian people, especially youth, to consider studying and working in Japan. The Japanese envoy emphasized the ease of obtaining visas and the abundance of skill training and job opportunities awaiting for them in the island nation
Speaking about his favourite places in India, the Japanese ambassador said that he loves visiting Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan and the “moonlight plucking" of tea leaves in Darjeeling. “There are so many places that I have not visited," Suzuki added.
On quizzed about a big difference between both the two countries, Suzuki said, “For me, (it’s) language because in Japan we have dialects but we have the same writing. In India, there are so many different writings. It's amazing! it's like having 28 different countries almost. Each state is like a country here."
Speaking on the similarity between the two countries, the Japanese diplomate described Indian hospitality as “exceptional," akin to its own culture of “Omotenashi."
