India on Thursday issued a third advisory for its nationals and students in Ukraine as Russia launched a full-fledged attack earlier today.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has advised its nationals to go near bomb shelters incase they hear any air sirens or bomb warnings.

“As you are aware, Ukraine is under Martial law, which has made movement difficult," the embassy said.

Ukraine has imposed a Martial law as Russia attacked Ukraine.

“Russia has attacked our military infrastructure and our border guards," Zelenskiy said in a video posted on his telegram channel. “In many cities explosions were heard. We are imposing martial law across the entire territory of our state."

For those students, who have no place to say in Kyiv, the Indian embassy said it is in touch with establishments to put them up.

Further, the embassy has also advised the nationals, particularly students to be aware of their surroundings, and urged not to leave their homes unless necessary.

