Go to nearby bomb shelters: Indian embassy tells its nationals in Ukraine

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
“As you are aware, Ukraine is under Martial law, which has made movement difficult," the embassy said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“As you are aware, Ukraine is under Martial law, which has made movement difficult," the embassy said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ukraine has imposed a Martial law as Russia attacked Ukraine.
Ukraine has imposed a Martial law as Russia attacked Ukraine.
“Russia has attacked our military infrastructure and our border guards," Zelenskiy said in a video posted on his telegram channel. “In many cities explosions were heard. We are imposing martial law across the entire territory of our state."
“Russia has attacked our military infrastructure and our border guards," Zelenskiy said in a video posted on his telegram channel. “In many cities explosions were heard. We are imposing martial law across the entire territory of our state."
For those students, who have no place to say in Kyiv, the Indian embassy said it is in touch with establishments to put them up.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For those students, who have no place to say in Kyiv, the Indian embassy said it is in touch with establishments to put them up.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, the embassy has also advised the nationals, particularly students to be aware of their surroundings, and urged not to leave their homes unless necessary.