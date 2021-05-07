Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases, Goa government today announced that it would impose a 15-day curfew in the state from May 9 to contain the spread of the virus, new agency ANI reported. The curfew will remain in force till May 23.

As per the orders, essential services including medical supplies will be allowed. Grocery shops will remain open between 7am and 1pm. Further, restaurant takeaway orders will be allowed from 7am till 7pm.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said, "The positivity rate and death rate are increasing in the state. There is no shortage of oxygen and medicines in the state.

"A detailed order regarding the state-level curfew will be released by 4pm tomorrow," he further said.

Earlier in the day, Sawant attended a meeting of MLAs through video conferencing to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Later he told the reporters that the state government was thinking positively about the lockdown and a decision will be taken in the next 2to 3 days. We will talk to all stakeholders before taking the decision, he said.

Sawant said all BJP MLAs have been asked to set up a "war room" in their constituencies to coordinate efforts to deal with the pandemic.

"The MLAs will also have to start round-the-clock call centres which will be in touch with COVID-19 patients," the CM said.

Goa is currently under stringent COVID-19-related curbs, which include closure of non-essential shops. The state was under lockdown for four days last week.

Goa on Thursday reported its highest daily tally so far with 3,869 COVID-19 cases that took the count of infections to 1,08,267, an official from the health department said.

Apart from this, the toll mounted to 1,501, after 58 patients died of the infection during the day, the official said.

As many as 2,023 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 77,014, leaving the state with 29,752 active cases, he said.

With 7,518 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 6,90,359, the official added.

