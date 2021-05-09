Amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases, a state-wide 15-day long curfew started in Goa from Sunday to arrest the spread of coronavirus. The curfew will remain in force till 23 May.

In addition to this, the state government has made it mandatory for non-residents entering Goa to carry a Covid-19 negative certificate or a vaccination certificate.

Goa's Covid-19 tally went up by 3,751 on Saturday to reach 1,16,213, while the toll increased by 55 and the recovery count by 3,025 during the day, an official said.

The fatality count now stands at 1,612 while the number of recoveries is 82,214, leaving Goa with 32,387 active cases, he added.

Here are all the restrictions you need to know about:

1) During the curfew, medical shops, grocery stores and standalone liquor shops are allowed to remain open from 7 am till 1 pm.

2) Restaurant takeaway orders are allowed from 7 am to 7 pm.

3) There is no ban on the operation of banks, insurance, customs clearance, ATMs, microfinance institutions etc.

4) Medical and health services, veterinary hospitals, and laboratories are also exempted from the purview of the curfew.

5) The state administration has banned several activities while allowing the essential services, the hospitality sector and medical facilities to remain operational.

6) Casinos, bars, restaurants (dine-in), shops (except selling groceries) will remain shut.

7) Sports complex, auditoriums, community hall, river cruises, waterparks, entertainment parks, swimming pools have also been ordered to stay closed.

8) Gyms, massage parlours, saloons will also stay shuttered down.

9) Cinema hall, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones within the shopping malls are shut.

10) Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions, religious places and markets are also shut.





