Out of the 61 convicts who were released on parole from Goa's prison in May last year, 18 have so far returned on their own although they have the freedom to be outside, reported news agency PTI , quoting a senior official, on Saturday.

The convicts were released during the second wave of coronavirus to prevent overcrowding in jails. But they have returned due to several factors, including social pressure and financial constraints, as per officials.

"In May 2021, when Covid-19 started wreaking havoc once again, more than half the number of convicts in the central jail at Colvale in North Goa, the only prison in the state, were allowed to go back home on parole to avoid overcrowding amid the pandemic," an official attached to the jail said.

"As many as 61 convicts, out of the total 110, were granted parole based on their conduct in the prison. Of them, 18 have returned to the jail so far even though they had a liberty to remain outside jail on parole," he said, adding that the remaining ones continue to be with their families.

The period of parole granted to the convicts has so far been extended several times.

A high-powered committee, which comprises the inspector general of prisons, would soon hold a meeting to decide on the parole as the Covid-19 situation continues to show improvement.

"It may be extended for another one month maximum and once that period gets over, the convicts will have to return to the jail," said the official.

The prison management had earlier stopped the practice of allowing relatives of the prisoners to visit them twice a week due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The official said that the high-powered committee might also look into restarting the practice.

With inputs from agencies.

