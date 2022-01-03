At least 66 of the total 2,000 people, who were onboard the Cordelia cruise ship, have tested positive for coronavirus, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said today.

The cruise liner, where the NCB busted a high-profile rave party in October last year, was carrying hordes of New Year revellers. The cruise liner is now anchored close to Mormugao Port cruise terminal.

The Covid-19 cases are rising in the tourist state Goa. The state reported four cases of Omicron variant of Covid today. With this, the number of total cases of highly infectious variant has jumped to 5. Till yesterday, the state had just one case, as per the Union health ministry's update issued on Monday.

In the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases in the coastal state, the Goa government on Monday imposed a night curfew in the state. The curfew orders are said to be in place from 11 pm to 6 am everyday.

The Goa government has also decided to close schools and colleges till 26 January. The decision was taken by state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the Task Force's meeting on Covid-19 today.

On Sunday, Goa registered 388 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the state to 1,81,570, while one death raised the toll to 3,523, according to the official data.

Also read: Goa imposes night curfew amid surge in Covid cases. Details here

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.