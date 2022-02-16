Goa achieves 100% COVID-19 vaccination target, closes all centres. Details here

Goa achieves 100% COVID-19 vaccination target, closes all centres. Details here1 min read . 07:14 PM IST
The Goa government has administered both the doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines to its entire eligible population
The state of Goa has achieved a major milestone of administering both the doses of anti-Covid vaccines to its entire eligible population of 11.66 lakh, a health official told news agency PTI on Wednesday.
With this feat, the state Directorate of Health Services has said it'll shut down all its Covid-19 vaccination centres and club them into the normal immunisation programme.
"The state has registered 100 per cent vaccination of the second dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines. As the process has completed, the COVID-19 vaccination centres in the state will be shut and the exercise will be integrated into the normal immunisation programme," Dr Ira Almeida, director of Health Services, Goa, said.
Vaccination to continue
Almeida said the state will continue the vaccination programme but not via new and temporary vaccination centres developed in the wake of coronavirus waves. She said the Covid jabs will now be administered as part of the immunisation programmes of the government.
More details are being added.
