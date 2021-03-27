The Goa state government has announced that the highly anticipated Shigmo festival parade in the state will not be held this year as Covid-19 cases are on a rise again.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday told the ongoing state legislative assembly session that the decision to cancel the parades has been taken to avoid the spread of the virus.

The issue was raised on the floor of the House by MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar who sought to know whether the state government is going ahead with the annual float parades.

"The state government will give compensation to the artists who take place in the annual Shigmotsov celebrations. The decision to cancel the Shigmo parades in the state has been taken to avoid further spread of the Covid-19," Sawant said.

Sawant said that the traditional Shigmo festivities in the temples would be allowed to be continued but the hosts should abide by the Covid-19 restrictions.

Shigmo festival parade is an event that has showcased the folk art of Odisha for the last 30 years. Last year, it was held amid coronavirus concerns.

Sawant also directed people not to hold Holi celebration on large scale but to restrict it within their families.

Travel restrictions

To tackle the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, Goa will draft new standard operating procedures. However, carrying Covid-19 negative certificates will not be mandatory for those flying into the state, the Goa administration said on Friday.

Sawant informed the state assembly on Friday that new SOPs will be drafted by Saturday. He was responding to a calling attention motion by Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte.

Khaunte pointed out that 32 staff of an offshore casino had been detected with the infection, and while they were shifted to a building, the casino was allowed to continue operations.

Following this, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the staff would be moved out of the building and it will be denotified as a micro containment zone. Moreover, periodic testing of staff at the casino will be made mandatory.

With inputs from agencies.





