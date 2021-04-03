The Goa State Executive Committee (SEC) on Friday decided to strictly implement the existing Covid-19 preventive protocols across the state in the wake of high-density urban areas reporting the rising virus infections.

The committee directed the health department, police and department of information and publicity to carry out aggressive awareness campaigns in the state.

It also stressed the need for collectors and police officers to enforce the Covid-appropriate behaviour, including levying fines for violations.

The SEC urged for implementing the norm of track-test-treat and to ramp up testing facilities to ensure timely declaration of RT-PCR results and timely containment of the number of potential positive cases.

The committee also directed the collectors to issue advisory to all possible crowded places, hotels, restaurants, gyms, marriage halls, industries, mall operators, etc to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour and guidelines issued from time to time.

The authorities are also required to undertake random checks to ensure strict adherence to the SOPs.

The SEC decided that more Covid hospitals and Covid Care Centre should be kept ready for receiving an increased number of patients in case the need arises.

The health secretary informed the committee that both the district hospitals have more than half of their bed capacity occupied. Collectors were directed to identify hotels willing to turn into paid Covid Care Centres for those who seek such facility for institutional isolation.

It also emphasized carrying out aggressive vaccination drive by encouraging public servants and others (such as FLWs) who are involved in Covid management and those who are 45 years to opt to get inoculated.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday also urged people to follow Covid-19 safety norms as cases are rising in the coastal state.

"We are appealing to people to follow Covid-19 safety norms as cases are rising. Vaccination is being conducted at all government hospitals, primary health centres, district hospitals and private hospitals," Sawant told news agency ANI.

As many as 280 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Friday, taking the tally of infections to 58,584.

At least 81 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day.

With this, the toll in the district went up to 832 and the count of recoveries mounted to 55,838. There are 1,914 active cases in the state.

With inputs from agencies.

