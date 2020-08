Goa airport: Amid pandemic, flight movements up 12 times

PANAJI : In a sign of returning of normalcy, flight movements at the Goa airport have went up by almost 12 times as compared to April this year. The Airports Authority of India said this is a sign of normalcy returning at the Goa airport, located at the INS Hansa base in Vasco town.

In a sign of returning of normalcy, flight movements at the Goa airport have went up by almost 12 times as compared to April this year. The Airports Authority of India said this is a sign of normalcy returning at the Goa airport, located at the INS Hansa base in Vasco town.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) posted a chart on its Twitter handle, showing 27 flight movements at the Goa airport in April this year, followed by 59 in May, 265 in June and 318 in July.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) posted a chart on its Twitter handle, showing 27 flight movements at the Goa airport in April this year, followed by 59 in May, 265 in June and 318 in July. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"AAI's Goa Airport @aaigoaairport saw steady rise in flight movement since Apr'20. From 27 flights in Apr to nearly 12 times that no. in Jul these are signs of normalcy returning. In the wake of #COVID19, we aim to bring Indian Civil Aviation back to normal, as soon as possible," AAI said in the tweet.

Tagging the post, the Goa airport in its tweet said, "Team Goa Striving hard to reach the pinnacle."

Till Monday, Goa reported 11,994 COVID-19 cases and 111 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.

In the meantime, the Goa government has allowed holding of Sunburn music festival in a virtual mode on August 29 with an objective to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.