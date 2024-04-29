Goa airport receives bomb threat; security beefed up, flight ops unaffected

Security tightened at Dabolim airport after receiving bomb threat email. Flight operations unaffected as authorities investigate the source of the threat.

Dabolim airport in South Goa received an email about a bomb, sending authorities into a tizzy on Monday. The bomb threat has prompted an increase in the security on the premises, a senior official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the official said the flight operations at Goa airport remain unaffected.

Goa airport director S V T Dhanamjaya Rao, talking to news agency PTI, said his office received an email in the morning about a bomb at the airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are taking extra precautions now. While security has been heightened at the airport, the flight operations are unaffected," Rao said.

The Goa police received a formal complaint from the airport officials, and the bomb disposal squad was combing the area, a police official told PTI.

"We are not leaving any stone unturned. We are working as per the prescribed protocol," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airport director said they were trying to find out the origin of the email, which was also addressed to other airports in the country.

