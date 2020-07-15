Subscribe
Home >News >India >Goa announces Janta Curfew from today, complete lockdown this weekend
Police personnel enquiring people reason as they come out during the statewide COVID-19 lockdown

Goa announces Janta Curfew from today, complete lockdown this weekend

1 min read . 05:13 PM IST ANI

  • In the wake of surging COVID-19 situation Goa government has announced Janta Curfew from 8pm to 6am till 10th August, while weekend will witness complete lockdown
  • Only Medical facilities will be allowed to open in the state

PANAJI : With the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Goa, the state government on Wednesday announced 'Janta Curfew', starting today till August 10.

Announcing the same, state chief minister Pramod Sawant said, "Janta Curfew' to be observed in the state from 8 pm to 6 am starting from today, till August 10, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Only medical services will be allowed."

The state government also decided to impose complete lockdown this weekend. "Complete lockdown will be imposed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week," he added further.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

