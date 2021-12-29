The Goa administration on Wednesday announced new restrictions to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection.

Only those who are fully vaccinated or those with a Covid negative certificate can enter the state.

Move comes ahead of an expected surge in tourists ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Goa Chief Minister Parmod Sawant has ruled out the possibility of a night curfew so as to not affect the tourism industry in the state.

Casinos, cinema halls, auditoriums, river cruises, water parks and entertainment parks has been directed to operate at a maximum of 50% capacity.

The order mentioned that schools may open subject to separate SOPs to be issued on this behalf by the state education department.

On the context of interstate movement, the order mentioned the following

-Persons entering in Goa for medical emergency would have to shoe proof

-The state administration has allowed only two drivers and one helper for every goods vehicle.

-The Covid negative test report should be gotten 72 hours prior to entering the state.

The order highlighted the fact that Covid cases are increasing in the state and that the situation might aggravate if public gatherings and active interactions are permitted unrestricted in the state.

Pramod Sawant reportedly said that organisers of various events in the state would have to ensure that the guests carry these certificates.

According to stakeholders of the industry, there is around 90% occupancy in hotels while beaches are already overcrowded ahead of the new year celebrations.

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) president Nilesh Shah said there have been five to seven per cent cancellations in hotel bookings, but the season is “overall good".

