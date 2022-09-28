Goa: App-based taxi services to be available soon, says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa: App-based taxi services to be available soon, says CM Pramod Sawant2 min read . 07:26 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said his government was firm on introducing app-based cab services in the coastal state
Pramod Sawant, the chief minister of Goa, stated on Wednesday that his administration was committed to bring app-based cab services to the coastal state. "I want to give you an assurance that in a few days app-based taxis will be available," Sawant told reporters in Chandigarh.
A couple of months ago, Goa's transport minister, Mauvin Godinho, had stated that the state government was adamant about implementing app-based cab services and would resist pressure from the private taxi lobby.
Private taxi operators are opposed to app-based cab services because they fear it will cause instability in their industry.
On private taxi operators opposing app-based cab services, Sawant said, "In a few days the taxi issue will be resolved and you will get app-based taxi in Goa."
When asked about the mysterious death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat in Goa last month, Sawant responded, "On the request of her family, we have handed over the investigation to the CBI.
"Any assistance which CBI may require from the Goa Police will be given. A CBI team has already visited Goa and it is carrying out investigation in the state," he said.
With Phogat's family earlier expressing dissatisfaction with the initial probe by the state police, Sawant said, "Goa Police conducted investigation in a very good manner."
"All evidence collected has been handed over to the CBI," he added.
In response to a different question regarding the drug problem, he stated, "Our anti-narcotics unit is working hard. During my tenure, there have been a number of raids, and many people have been detained. Even at nightclubs and parties, the police are on duty."
When asked about the tourism industry, the CM stated that Goa is actively working, especially in the area of infrastructure development.
"We want Goa to become country's tourism capital.... Besides sun, sand and sea, we are promoting spiritual and wellness tourism," Sawant said.
In Chandigarh, the Goa chief minister spoke at a press conference. He visited Ambala in Haryana to meet Charanjeet Kaur, 84, whose husband Karnail Singh Benipal was killed in Patradevi in Goa in 1955 while fighting for the coastal state's liberation from the Portuguese.
Goa, which attained statehood in 1987, was liberated from Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.
(With inputs from PTI)
