25 dead as massive fire erupts at Goa restaurant Birch By Romeo Lane, CM Pramod Sawant orders inquiry — Video

As many as 25 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora, Goa, on Sunday. Police said that four among those killed were tourists, 14 were staff, and the identity of seven people is yet to be established. The blaze was reported around midnight, and emergency teams rushed to the spot.

A massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa, resulting in 25 deaths, out of whom 4 confirmed to be tourists, 14 were staff members, and the identity of seven is yet to be established," Goa police told news agency ANI.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

Police said, “Six persons are injured, and their treatment is going on. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police and fire department investigation is in progress. Legal action is being taken.”

Goa DGP Alok Kumar said the police received the alert shortly after midnight.

“An unfortunate incident occurred in a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora. At 12.04 am, the police control room received information about a fire, and the police, fire brigade, and ambulances were rushed to the spot,” he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Police added, "The fire is now under control, and all the bodies have been recovered. The total death count is 23…police will investigate the cause of this incident, and we will take action based on the findings..."

Goa CM reacts Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant termed the incident a serious setback for the state and said strict action would follow. He also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

He posted on X, “The incident is very unfortunate for a tourism state like Goa. The people who run such things illegally, and a fire incident occurred...23 people have lost their lives...The government will conduct an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire, and those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law....”

Authorities have begun a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire.