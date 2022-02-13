PANAJI : The state of Goa is slated to go into Legislative elections on 14 February, 2022, tomorrow. The state's chief election commissioner said that 105 polling stations will be managed by female officers.

40 Assembly constituencies in Goa will vote tomorrow.

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is being challenged by Congress, Trinamool Congress and Aam Admi Party (AAP) in a multi-cornered electoral contest in the state.

Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal on Sunday also said that the polling stations in Goa are decorated in an eco-friendly manner. He also informed that 80 polling stations have been added keeping in mind the Covid situation in the state.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that Goa will have a single phase elections. Vote counting will take place on 10 March. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is ruling in the small tourist state, Pramod Sawant is the Chief Minister.

Voters are advised to carry their Voter ID card for identification.

Those who don’t have the EPIC will have to produce any of the 12 optional photo ID cards which include Service identity cards with photographs for employees of Central and State governments, Passport, Driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, passbooks with photographs issued by banks or post offices and official identity cards for MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

Candidates

The state will witness 301 candidates from different political parties fight for a seat in the legislative assembly.

Ruling BJP will be challenged by the AITMC, AAP and Congress.

Former Goa CM's son Utpal Parrikar is also contesting as an independent candidate from his father`s traditional Panaji Assembly seat. He had resigned from the BJP after he was denied a ticket from the Panaji Assembly constituency.

Goa witnessed intense electioneering by the top leaders of various political parties.

While Narendra Modi and Amit Shah took charge for the BJP, Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram campaigned for the Congress.

While Pramod Sawant remains the BJP’s chief ministerial face, the AAP has selected Amit Palekar as its CM candidate. The Congress has not projected any leader as its chief ministerial face.

Constituency list

The constituencies going to polls are Mandrem, Pernem, Bicholim, Tivim, Mapusa, Siolim, Saligao, Calangute, Porvorim, Aldona, Panaji, Taleigao, St. Cruz, St. Andre, Cumbarjua, Maem, Sanquelim, Poriem, Valpoi, Priol, Ponda, Siroda, Marcaim, Mormugao, Vasco-da-gama, Dabolim, Cortalim, Nuvem, Curtorim, Fatorda, Margao, Benaulim, Navelim, Cuncolim, Velim, Quepem, Curchorem, Sanvordem, Sanguem and Canacona.

Voters

Around 11.6 lakh voters are eligible to vote in the Goa Assembly Elections. This includes 9,590 persons with disabilities (PwDs), 2,997 aged over 80 years, 41 sex workers and nine transgenders.

Voting date

The voting for the Goa assembly elections will be held on 14 February, between 7am and 6pm. The Election Commission may reserve the last one hour of polling for the Covid-19 positive voters.

Voting machines, EVMs and VVPATs, have been distributed on 13 February . These machines are being tracked by GPS.

“All the precautions have been taken and the guidelines of EC are being followed. Police will be present in all the booths," said Ajay Gaude, North Goa DC.

Result

The vote counting will take place on 10 March which will determine the fate of the tourist state.

