The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will on 19 January declare their candidate for the post of chief minister ahead of the upcoming Assemble Elections in the state.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will announce the party's CM candidate for Goa during a press conference in Panaji.

Earlier the AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal had promised to provide free education, free 24X7 electricity and water to the state.

He also announced the disbursal of ₹1,000 to every Goa woman above 18 years of age. He said he would develop the coastal state's tourism sector as per the international standards.

He said that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has developed a 13-point agenda for the Goa public in which he also promised to provide employment to the youth of Goa. “Those who do not get employment, they will get aid of ₹3,000 per month," he added.

Goa is scheduled to vote in a single phase elections on 14 February, as decided by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.