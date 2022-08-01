Goa bar row: Irani, daughter not owners of restaurant, never applied for licence3 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 08:52 PM IST
- Last week, the Delhi High Court issued summonses to three Congress leaders in the civil defamation suit
Listen to this article
On allegations that Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter runs illegal bar in Goa, the Delhi High Court on Monday said Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Netta D'Souza and other conspired to "launch a tirade of false scathing and belligerent personal attacks".