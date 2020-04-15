PANAJI : Casino industry is among many sectors that have come forward to help the Goa government in tackling the situation arising out of the coronavirus crisis and helping the people stranded in the state due to the national lockdown.

The corporate social responsibility (CSR) divisions of the casino operating companies have contributed in the state government government relief funds and also helping in managing logistics.

The industry players also claimed that they have been helping the government in reaching out to the people stranded in the tourist state due to the lockdown.

"We have supported 25 Georgian nationals by offering them accommodation and food after their Embassy requested for the same. They are safe in our accommodation. We will take care of them till they are in a position to fly back," said Srinivas Nayak, Director, Casino Pride Group which owns two offshore vessels besides some onshore gaming places in the state.

The group donated ₹51 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund after the first phase of the national lockdown was announced on March 24.

Nayak said they are also providing regular meals to policemen on duty in North Goa which had reported seven coronavirus positive cases.

"We opened our kitchens for policemen on duty. That was the first thing that was required to do as our police force was on the street enforcing the lockdown," he said.

Similarly, Deltin Group last week contributed ₹51 lakh towards the CM's relief fund.

"These are challenging times for all, and many people remain vulnerable to the COVID-19. Deltin Group believes in creating awareness amongst general public about the pandemic and providing humanitarian aid to the needy," said Deltin Group chairman Jaydev Mody in a statement.

He stated that the group is also sourcing and procuring essential items like medicines, medical devices, essential food products and other provisions for the people.

Out of the total seven COVID-19 cases detected in Goa earlier--all from North Goa district, five patients recovered from the viral infection while two are undergoing treatment.

No new coronavirus positive case has been reported in Goa since April 4.

Out of the 19 casinos, six are offshore while the rest 13 are onshore entities.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.