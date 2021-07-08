He also informed that the Goa government have provided over 10 lakh doses (both first and second doses) under Tika Utsav.
"Over 8 lakh first doses administered. We aim to complete 100 per cent first doses by July 30. We've completed 76 per cent of first dose vaccination. Our 100 per cent vaccination target (both) will be completed in October or November," the Chief Minister added.
He further informed that newly-appointed Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai will be administered the oath of office after his arrival in the state in mid-July.
Goa COVID-19 update
Goa on Wednesday reported 192 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three deaths, taking the tally of infections to 1,68,015 and the toll to 3,082, the state health department said.
A total of 196 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Goa to 1,62,983 so far, leaving the state with 1,950 active cases. With 5,022 new tests, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Goa rose to 9,52,985, an official said.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,69,015, new cases 192, death toll 3,082, discharged 1,62,983, active cases 1,950, samples tested till date 9,52,985.
(With inputs from agencies)
