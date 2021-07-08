Planning a trip to Goa! You will have to wait till next month.

The Goa chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Wednesday hinted that the state is likely to be opened for tourists after July 30, a PTI report said.

Sawant told reporters, "We can only think of opening tourism after completing 100 per cent of the first dose. We will think about it after July 30."

He further said, the 100 per cent vaccination target (of both doses) will be completed by October and November.

Last month also, the chief minister had given a similar hint.

He had said that he can only think of reopening the state for tourists after the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to everyone.

"We can think of restarting it only after the first dose of vaccine has been administered to everyone, which means only after 30th July," said Goa CM.

Over 8 lakh first doses administered in Goa

He also informed that the Goa government have provided over 10 lakh doses (both first and second doses) under Tika Utsav.

"Over 8 lakh first doses administered. We aim to complete 100 per cent first doses by July 30. We've completed 76 per cent of first dose vaccination. Our 100 per cent vaccination target (both) will be completed in October or November," the Chief Minister added.

He further informed that newly-appointed Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai will be administered the oath of office after his arrival in the state in mid-July.

Goa COVID-19 update

Goa on Wednesday reported 192 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three deaths, taking the tally of infections to 1,68,015 and the toll to 3,082, the state health department said.

A total of 196 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Goa to 1,62,983 so far, leaving the state with 1,950 active cases. With 5,022 new tests, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Goa rose to 9,52,985, an official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,69,015, new cases 192, death toll 3,082, discharged 1,62,983, active cases 1,950, samples tested till date 9,52,985.

(With inputs from agencies)

