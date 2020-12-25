Subscribe
Goa CM asks UK returnees to get tested for Covid, stay isolated
Goa CM asks UK returnees to get tested for Covid, stay isolated

Goa CM asks UK returnees to get tested for Covid, stay isolated

1 min read . 01:43 PM IST PTI

In the wake of mutated coronavirus strain found in the UK, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant that people arriving from the country should remain isolated for some period even if they test negative for COVID-19

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has asked the people, who have arrived in the state from the UK in the wake of a mutated coronavirus strain found in that country, to remain isolated for some period even if they test negative for COVID-19.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has asked the people, who have arrived in the state from the UK in the wake of a mutated coronavirus strain found in that country, to remain isolated for some period even if they test negative for COVID-19.

He said the state government was monitoring the health of the UK returnees.

He said the state government was monitoring the health of the UK returnees.

Also Read | The global drive to reimagine capitalism

"Those who have arrived from the UK recently should get themselves tested. Even if they test negative in the RT- PCR test, they should remain in isolation and get themselves tested again," Sawant told reporters on Thursday night.

The samples of the people who have arrived from the UK have been sent for further testing at the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune to check the possibility of the new strain, he said.

The Goa government had on Thursday said that the testing of 979 people, who had arrived in the state from the UK after December 9, was going on.

The new strain of coronavirus found in Britain is reported to be spreading rapidly and is said to be highly infectious. PTI RPS NP NP

