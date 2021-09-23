Goa Chief Minister distributed COVID-19 relief to marginalised and unorganised sectors and ex-gratia financial assistance to the family of the victims of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

He distributed ₹2 lakh to families of low-income and who lost a family member due to Covid-19 on Wednesday. The Chief Minister said the state would be giving ₹5,000 to every person who suffered a loss in their traditional business due to the pandemic.

Chief Minister, @DrPramodPSawant presented Sanction order Rs. 2 Lakhs to families who lost a member due to COVID-19, today at Institute Menezes Braganza, Panaji. pic.twitter.com/EqkVxPp7pS — CMO Goa (@goacm) September 22, 2021

Dr Sawant presented sanction orders of ₹5,000 to people from unorganised sectors affected by Covid-19 at Institute Menezes Braganza.

Presented Sanction Orders of ₹5000/- to people from unorganised sector affected by COVID-19, today at Institute Menezes Braganza, Panaji. Our Government stands with the people who have been impacted economically by this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/QkqG4KcGdb — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 22, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the CM said that the Goa government stands with the people who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I had promised in the Goa assembly that, we will release ₹2 Lakh for every COVID death in the state and now Goa has become the first state in the country to have started providing Rs. 2 lakh to low-income group COVID death families," he added.

Goa recorded 102 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The Covid caseload has surged to 1,75,792, while the death toll has remained unchanged at 3,297. Goa has a total of 950 active cases at present.

