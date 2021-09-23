OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Goa CM distributes 2 lakh to families who lost a member due to Covid-19
Goa Chief Minister distributed COVID-19 relief to marginalised and unorganised sectors and ex-gratia financial assistance to the family of the victims of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

He distributed 2 lakh to families of low-income and who lost a family member due to Covid-19 on Wednesday. The Chief Minister said the state would be giving 5,000 to every person who suffered a loss in their traditional business due to the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the CM said that the Goa government stands with the people who have been economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I had promised in the Goa assembly that, we will release 2 Lakh for every COVID death in the state and now Goa has become the first state in the country to have started providing Rs. 2 lakh to low-income group COVID death families," he added.

Goa recorded 102 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The Covid caseload has surged to 1,75,792, while the death toll has remained unchanged at 3,297. Goa has a total of 950 active cases at present.

