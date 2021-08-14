Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant provided financial aid of ₹2 lakh to the families of the deceased who had lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Goa government health bulletin, a total of 3,166 people have died due to Covid-19, so far. CM Sawant said that his government has started providing the ex gratia to the families from Friday.

"We have started providing the ex-gratia to the families from today, the marginalize families whose income is below five lakh will be receiving the ex gratia from the schemes and the centre has announced such schemes for them," he said.

The COVID19 pandemic has devastated a lot of Goan families, who have lost their loved ones. Presented sanction order of ₹ 2 Lakh ex-gratia to families of COVID19 victims. I pray to the almighty to grant courage & strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss. pic.twitter.com/ZymJS1PabE — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) August 13, 2021

More than 55 people in the token system were provided the ex-gratia by the ministry of social welfare on Friday and about 2,500 people should be benefited from this scheme in the state, the CM said yesterday.

"Families who are registering will receive the ex gratia within a week," the chief minister said.

Goa's coronavirus caseload has surged to 1,72,276 and the count of recovered patients has increased to 1,68,117. Goa now has 993 active cases.

Earlier on June 30, the Supreme Court directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to frame guidelines to pay ex gratia to the families of people who died due to COVID-19.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.